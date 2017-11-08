LT Rees Odhiambo placed on injured reserve, needs surgery on both hands

Aug 25, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks offensive guard Rees Odhiambo (70) blocks against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks left tackle Rees Odhiambo is headed to injured reserve after suffering multiple dislocated fingers on both hands.

According to Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, Odhiambo, who was Seattle’s starting left tackle through the first seven games of the season, will need surgery to repair numerous finger injuries.

“His fingers are busted up,” Carroll said on Wednesday. “He’s got two dislocations that aren’t going back properly and a broken finger too.”

The Seahawks official public relations account confirmed Odhiambo was placed on injured reserve following Carroll’s press conference on Wednesday.

Defensive end Dion Jordan will take Odhiambo’s spot on Seattle’s 53-man roster. Jordan, who began the season on the Non-Football injury list, is expected to make his Seahawks debut against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday.

“He practiced very well, in great shape,” Carroll said. “We’ll see how he does. Look forward to not overloading him play-wise, just getting him play time and just building him back into it and see where he fits.”

Jordan, a third pick in the 2013 NFL draft, hasn’t played in a regular season game since December 2014 with the Miami Dolphins. Multiple substance abuse suspensions and a lingering knee problem led to his release from Miami this offseason.

After his signing with Seattle in April, Jordan underwent knee surgery and missed all of training camp. The 27-year-old defensive end’s comeback tour could begin as early as Thursday, when the Seahawks head to University of Phoenix Stadium to face the Cardinals.

