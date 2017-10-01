Close LIVE BLOG: Colts vs. Seahawks game updates KING 2:51 PM. PDT October 01, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Updates from NFL writers and reporters covering the Seahawks.If viewing in the app, click here to see blog © 2017 KING-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Phone scammers spoofing local numbers Local Loverboy fan's dream comes true Trump blasts Puerto Rican mayor after she begs for help Rest easier: SPD donates 600 beds for kids HOMECOMING KING Loverboy fan's dream comes true O.J. Simpson - 'I am sorry that things turned out the way they did.' First Alert Weather Principal takes back detention threat High school football teams react to anthem controversy More Stories Trump: Rex Tillerson is wasting his time negotiating… Oct. 1, 2017, 10:38 a.m. Seahawks to retire Kenny Easley's No. 45 in game… Sep 26, 2017, 5:21 p.m. 1 dead, 2 injured in Kent shooting Oct. 1, 2017, 11:09 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs