KING
Close
Weather Alert 7 weather alerts
Close

LIVE BLOG: Seahawks vs. Giants game updates

NFL Hall of Famer Warren Moon gives his first thoughts about the Seahawks' 16-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams that came down to the final offensive play for the Rams.

KING 8:41 AM. PDT October 22, 2017

Updates from NFL writers and reporters covering the Seahawks.

If viewing in the app, click here to see blog

 

 

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories