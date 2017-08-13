Close Live blog: Seahawks vs. Chargers preseason KING 4:12 PM. PDT August 13, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST If viewing in the app, click here to see blog © 2017 KING-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Amazon issues recall for some eclipse glasses Fights break out in the street during alt-right protest KING 5 Breaking News Big bill for short ambulance ride Snohomish County moms clean up streets. Fast facts about the 2017 eclipse Everett business sets up 'tweaker cam' Driving to Oregon to see the eclipse? Read this first Seattle races to replace aging seawall Brush fires burn along SR 512 More Stories Police, protesters clash in dueling rallies in Seattle Aug 13, 2017, 1:25 p.m. Rain breaks Seattle's record dry streak Aug 13, 2017, 12:26 p.m. Live blog: Seahawks vs. Chargers preseason Aug 13, 2017, 4:12 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs