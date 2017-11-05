KING
Close

LIVE BLOG: Redskins vs. Seahawks game updates

NFL Hall of Famer Warren Moon sounds exhausted talking about this crazy back-and-forth game that ended with the Seahawks winning 41-38.

KING 11:08 AM. PST November 05, 2017

Updates from NFL writers and reporters covering the Seahawks.

If viewing in the app, click here to see blog

 

 

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories