Lions fan in Seattle experiences Blue Friday

April Thilo displays a "Go Lions" sign at the retirement community where she works. (Photo: KING)

SEATTLE – The winter colors are out in Seattle, or at least one in particular. It is Friday, so Seattle basks in a certain shade. Flags, buildings, and bodies are blue.

But even on Detroit Avenue Southwest or Michigan Street, it's tough to find a Lions fan.

"I haven't seen them at all today," said one fan with a laugh.

April Thilo says she sometimes feels alone.

"I wear Lions gear, the other blue," she said with a laugh.

The Assistant General Manager at a local retirement community migrated here from Michigan and says, "I'm still a true blue Lions fan." On Friday, she wore her Lions Blue sweatshirt, and says she's ready to have fun on Saturday, and proudly display her Detroit Lions handmade sign.

"(The fans) wanna go take that down and say this is Seahawks land, and I keep saying I'm a Lions fan, so here we go,” Thilo said. “We got it going on back and forth a lot."

She admits it's been difficult to find a teammate to cheer on the Lions, especially is a literal Sea of Hawk fans.

The state ferry system and the franchise had a floating rally Friday aboard the Chelan. Blue Thunder, the SeaGals, and Hawk great Lawyer Milloy led cheers among the 12s.

Thilo says she believes it'll be a fun game, but "I'm really looking forward to the Lions beating the Seahawks.”

Bottom line, no matter the score, someone will still walk away from the Clink feeling, well, blue.

