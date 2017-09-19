Justin Britt said Seahawks offensive line 'improved a lot as a unit'

Photo by: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jake Roth, Jake Roth)

It is easy to look at the first two weeks of the season for the Seattle Seahawks and see a slow start. What’s harder is seeing just how different the two games were.



In Week 1, the Seahawks were dominated by the Packers in the time of possession battle, only converting 12 first downs and getting out-snapped 74-48. Those numbers were basically flipped in Week 2 when the Seahawks controlled the time of possession, converted 21 first downs and out snapped the 49ers 79-48.



One of the reasons the Seahawks were able to control time of possession in Week 2 was their ability to run the ball. Seattle was able to rush 19 more times against San Francisco than Green Bay. Center Justin Britt was asked about the run game after the victory.



“It’s easy for us to go out there and block for someone that’s willing to throw his body around and fight for extra yards,” Britt said. “We have a lot to improve on, we improved a lot as a unit. But it’s a long season and it’s a grind.”



“Running in the NFL is hard and in the beginning of the game,” Britt continued. “It’s going to be tough to break long runs. But by the end of the game, it’s all about toughness and who’s going to fight longer. It’s kind of up to the defense if they want to go out there and keep getting beat up.”

The Seahawks finished with 131 total rushing yards Sunday, improved from just 90 against the Packers.

Seattle faces the Titans in Week 3 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.

