John Clayton out at ESPN, but staying on Seattle radio

ESPN broadcaster John Clayton smiles prior to the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field.

Longtime Puget Sound-based NFL writer and reporter John Clayton is being let go by ESPN, but will still be on the airwaves in Seattle.

Clayton confirmed the news on Twitter Wednesday after The Sporting News first reported it as part of the many layoffs at ESPN.

I guess you saw the news. After 23 years I won't be contributing to ESPN. Two words. Thank you. My bosses and co-workers are the best. — John Clayton (@ClaytonESPN) May 31, 2017

Clayton, a Pennsylvania native, began his career covering the Pittsburgh Steelers before moving to the Pacific Northwest in 1986 to become a Seahawks beat writer for The News Tribune.

Eventually, the man nicknamed "The Professor" was a regular on the national NFL beat for ESPN.

He also hosted a Saturday morning show on 950 KJR-AM. When KIRO-AM became affiliated with ESPN and went to an all-sports format, Clayton moved over. He continued his Saturday morning show on the new station and now hosts a weekday morning show.

Clayton says he will keep his radio gig. Even though KIRO Radio is affiliated with ESPN, it is owned by Bonneville International.

I am well taken care of by ESPN. I have daily show on 710 ESPN Seattle 10 to 12 pacific. I fill in on Sirius on moving the chains. — John Clayton (@ClaytonESPN) May 31, 2017

Clayton was presented with the Dick McCann Memorial Award in 2007, inducting him into the writer's wing of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Casual sports fans may know Clayton best from his "This is SportsCenter" commercial in which he wraps up an interview, lets his hair down, cranks up his stereo, breaks out his "Slayer" t-shirt and eats Chinese food on his bed, yelling "Hey, mom! I'm done with my segment!"

Clayton alluded to the ad in his announcement Wednesday.

By the way I am keeping the ponytail — John Clayton (@ClaytonESPN) May 31, 2017

ESPN announced in April it was laying off about 100 people, including some well-known on-air names. They include NFL reporter Ed Werder, college basketball writer Andy Katz, NFL analyst Trent Dilfer, MLB writer Jayson Stark, and auto racing and college football commentator Dr. Jerry Punch.

