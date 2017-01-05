KING
Jan. 6, 2017 is officially 'Seahawks Blue Friday'

Staff , KREM 4:55 PM. PST January 05, 2017

SEATTLE, Wash. --- Friday is officially a holiday in honor of the Seattle Seahawks. Gov. Jay Inslee proclaimed Jan. 6, 2017 to be “Seahawks Blue Friday” as the NFL team prepares for its Wild Card playoff against the Detroit Lions.

Inslee will raise the 12 flag at 10:30 a.m. in Olympia with the help of former Seahawks cornerback Marcus Trufant. 

Seahawks take on the Lions on Saturday night at 5:15 p.m. on NBC. If Seattle wins, they will advance to take on the Atlanta Falcons in the divisional round. The Seahawks narrowly beat the Falcons in Week 5 this season, 26-24.

