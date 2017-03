RB Marshawn Lynch scored 65 TDs in six years with the Seahawks. (Photo: Joe Nicholson, USA TODAY Sports)

Could Beast Mode be coming out of retirement for the Oakland Raiders?

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the team is “strongly considering acquiring” Marshawn Lynch.

Even though the former Seahawk is retired, the team would have to trade or release him to make the deal happen.

No word yet from the Seahawks.

