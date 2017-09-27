Impromptu talk between veterans, Michael Bennett brings woman to tears

Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett shakes hands with a military veteran outside Seahawks headquarters in Renton, Wash., Sept. 27, 2017. (Credit: Dayna Coats)

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett shared an impromptu conversation with a group of military veterans outside Seahawks headquarters Tuesday. It brought the military wife who witnessed it to tears, causing the veterans and Bennett to approach and comfort her.

Dayna Coats wrote about the encounter on Facebook.

It comes after a weekend in which hundreds of NFL players protested during the national anthem over racial and social injustice, moved in large part by President Donald Trump. The President last week called out athletes who don't stand during the anthem, saying they are disrespecting the flag and veterans,

Bennett has been one of those players who has protested all season during the anthem, sitting on the bench during the ceremony.

Coats said she saw a car stopped in the middle of the road and a small crowd of people standing nearby. She took a photo, thinking it was a car accident.

As she got closer, she realized it was a group of military veterans.

"Mostly all Seniors who had probably seen the battlefield firsthand," Coats wrote. "They were proudly wearing their veteran’s hats, jackets and some carried American flags."

The car in the road belonged to Bennett, who was headed to practice. Coats said Bennett saw the veterans and stopped to have a conversation.

As she drove by, Coats writes she saw Bennett and a veteran shaking hands and smiling.

"That image brought an unexpected wave of extreme emotion over me and I instantly and almost uncontrollably started bawling," Coats wrote, adding she had to pull over to regain her composure.

That brought the veterans and Bennett to her car to make sure she was OK. That's when Coats said she told Bennett what was in her heart.

"I simply said, 'Michael, I am so torn and I don’t know what to do. I don’t want to disrespect our country, our flag or my husband who’s in the military but I want to understand. I’m a big Seahawks fan and I don’t know what to do,'" Coats wrote.

She said Bennett reached in and hugged her. That led to a 20-minute conversation in which Coats said she mostly just listened. She wrote that Bennett told her that he too has family in the military and expressed things that she believed were in his heart.

"The word unity was used several times and he admitted he didn’t know where to go from here. I do not know either. Nor do I know what the correct answers are… but I do know, I am thankful for those veterans and thankful Michael stopped to talk with them…and inadvertently me," Coats wrote.

