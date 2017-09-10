'I didn't see the punch at all': Carroll responds to Lane ejection in Seahawks loss

Sep 10, 2017; Green Bay, WI, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll reacts during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Benny Sieu, Benny Sieu)

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Jeremy Lane was ejected during the first quarter of Seattle’s 17-9 loss to Green Bay on Sunday after “punching” wide receiver Davante Adams.

The altercation between the two players occurred when defensive lineman Nazair Jones picked off Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and ran it back for a 64-yard interception return before the score was called back. Referee John Parry said Lane threw a punch in the scuffle and he was ejected from the game. However, many of those who watched the replay disagreed.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was asked if he saw the “phantom punch” that led to Lane’s ejection following the Week 1 loss to Green Bay.

Hear from Pete Carroll after today's season opener at Green Bay. #SEAvsGB https://t.co/NEbOHjkznA — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 10, 2017

“I have seen it. I didn’t see the punch at all,” Carroll said. “I’m disappointed that play would have such magnitude on the game. You know, you guys have seen more of it than I have. I just saw the thing on the telephone after the game.”

Carroll continued: “But it’s just such a drastic thing to do that I wish that they would have had cooperation from more than one official and just talk about it, and figure it out because it’s such a big call. I’m not even talking about bringing the touchdown back, I’m talking about the ejection in the game. But that’s what they saw, one guy saw it and that’s what they went with. I’m anxious to hear how the league tells us how that went.”

Replays suggested it was actually Adams who initiated the scuffle, grabbing Lane’s mask during the return. FOX Sports commentators Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, as well as former NFL head of officiating Mike Pereira, also publicly disagreed with the ejection, which ultimately cost Seattle a touchdown.

While it’s important for NFL officials to take a strong stance against fighting, this is clearly a call they’ll want to take another look at moving forward. Carroll, for one, will be eagerly awaiting the league’s response following more further review.

© 2017 KING-TV