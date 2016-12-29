Historic Seahawks streak about to end

The most lopsided game in Seahawks history -- a 58-0 drubbing of the Arizona Cardinals in 2012. (Photo by Kevin Casey/Getty Images) (Photo: Kevin Casey, 2012 Getty Images)

SEATTLE -- The Seahawks have led the NFL in scoring defense in each of the past four years. They're the first team in the Super Bowl era to put together such a streak.

That streak is likely to end this Sunday.

The Seahawks are second behind the New England Patriots in scoring defense -- 15.7 points per game to 17.9 points per game. The Patriots have given up 236 total points compared to 269 by the Seahawks.

For Seattle to make it up and at least tie the Patriots for the title, they need to shut out the San Francisco 49ers Sunday and hope the Miami Dolphins score at least 33 on New England. For every point the Seahawks allow, they need Miami to score that many more.

The odds are not in Seattle's favor when it comes to Miami's part. The Patriots need a win or an Oakland Raiders loss to secure home field advantage, so they'll be going all out. The Dolphins will be one of the two wild cards in the AFC no matter what happens Sunday. And they may have to face New England in the postseason, so they're more likely to keep things close to the vest while trying to keep players from getting hurt.

Copyright 2016 KING