Here's the Seahawks' playoff position after win over Giants

After struggling mightily to get the ball in the end zone in the first half, the Seattle Seahawks relied on its dominating defense then poured it on the in the second half for a 24-7 win over the New York Giants Sunday.

Earlier in the day, across the pond, the Los Angeles Rams destroyed the Arizona Cardinals 33-0 and may have brought their season to an end. Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer reportedly broke his left arm and could miss the rest of the season. One week after rushing for 134 yards, veteran running back Adrian Peterson was held to 21 yards on 11 carries.

The San Francisco 49ers are neck-and-neck with the Cleveland Browns for the No. 1 pick in next year's draft. The Niners remain winless after getting trounced by the Dallas Cowboys, 40-10.

After Week 7, here are the NFC West standings

Rams: 5-2

Seahawks 4-2

Cardinals 3-4

49ers 0-7

The Rams have next week off, so a Seahawks win over the Houston Texans Sunday would move them back into first place in the division based on tiebreakers.

Now to the rest of the NFC. The defending conference champion Falcons lost their Super Bowl rematch with the New England Patriots, (Score). The New Orleans Saints are one of the surprise teams of the season, taking the lead in the NFC South following a 26-17 win over the Aaron Rodgers-less Green Bay Packers.

The Minnesota Vikings stay atop the NFC North with a 24-16 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

The Chicago Bears beat the Carolina Panther 17-3.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Buffalo Bills 30-27.

The Washington Redskins play the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles Monday night.

The Detroit Lions had the week off.

If the playoff started today, here's who's in and who's out.

1. Eagles 5-1 (NFC East leader; Home field advantage)

2. Vikings 5-2 (NFC North leader; 1st Round bye)

3. Rams 5-2 (NFC West leader; host Redskins in Wild Card)

4. Saints 4-2 (NFC South leader; host Seahawks in Wild Card)

5. Seahawks 4-2 (Wild Card)

6. Redskins 3-2 (Wild Card)

7. Packers 4-3

8. Panthers 4-3

9. Falcons 3-3

10. Cowboys 3-3

11. Lions 3-3

12. Cardinals 3-4

13. Bears 3-4

14. Buccaneers 2-4

15. Giants 1-6

16. 49ers 0-7

Ten weeks left in the season.

