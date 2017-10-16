Here's the Seahawks' playoff position after the bye week

The Seattle Seahawks headed into the bye week atop the NFC West, thanks to a tiebreaker. But did they stay there?
Here is what happened around the rest of the division Sunday.
The Arizona Cardinals may have reasserted themselves as the Seahawks' biggest threat in the division. They picked up veteran running back Adrian Peterson in a trade, and he immediately paid them back with his 134 yards and two touchdowns rushing in a 38-33 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Cardinals almost squandered a 31-0 lead.
.@AdrianPeterson to the HOUSE!— NFL (@NFL) October 15, 2017
Touchdown, @azcardinals! #BeRedSeeRed pic.twitter.com/oPc3NWqmMt
The L.A. Rams got back into the win column with a 27-17 on the road over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
FINAL: @RamsNFL improve to 4-2! #LARams #LARvsJAX pic.twitter.com/xbXvcvPMSM— NFL (@NFL) October 15, 2017
The San Francisco 49ers became the first time in NFL history to lose five consecutive games by three points or fewer Sunday with a 26-24 loss to the Washington Redskins. The 49ers have lost their last five games by a combined 13 points.
FINAL: @Redskins hold on for the W! #HTTR#SFvsWAS pic.twitter.com/84VA8rpTNL— NFL (@NFL) October 15, 2017
Here are the updated NFC West standings.
Rams 4-2
Seahawks 3-2
Cardinals 3-3
49ers 0-6
LISTEN: 5th Quarter Podcast Sunday bye week edition with Warren Moon and Paul Silvi
Across the rest of the NFC, the biggest development was the loss of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, possibly for the rest of the season. Rodgers broke his collarbone when he fell onto his throwing shoulder. The Minnesota Vikings took advantage, winning 23-10.
Aaron Rodgers suffered a right shoulder injury on this play. He has been carted to the locker room. #GoPackGo #GBvsMIN pic.twitter.com/aSa864w0Fm— Chat Sports (@ChatSports) October 15, 2017
The wildest game of the day was in New Orleans, where the Saints and Detroit Lions combined for four defensive touchdowns in a 52-38 Saints win.
Sack.— NFL (@NFL) October 15, 2017
Fumble.@saints TD!#GoSaints pic.twitter.com/MXupTXb410
The defending NFC Champion Atlanta Falcons lost to the Miami Dolphins 20-17, squandering a 17-0 halftime lead.
FINAL: @MiamiDolphins WIN in Atlanta! #FinsUp #MIAvsATL pic.twitter.com/97pdNXHY7M— NFL (@NFL) October 15, 2017
The Chicago Bears picked up their second win of the season, getting a road win against the Baltimore Ravens, 27-24 in overtime.
Connor. Barth. For. The. WIN! #DaBears pic.twitter.com/QO0EwFMWcl— NFL (@NFL) October 15, 2017
The New York Giants -- the Seahawks' opponent next Sunday -- finally got in the win column with a shocking 23-10 win at the Denver Broncos
The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Carolina Panthers 28-23 last Thursday.
FINAL: @Eagles improve to 5-1! #FlyEaglesFly #PHIvsCAR #TNF pic.twitter.com/CaoTEJD9bj— NFL (@NFL) October 13, 2017
Yes, there is more than half the season left the play, but if the season ended right now, the Seahawks would be out.
1. Eagles 5-1 (NFC East Leader; Home field advantage)
2. Vikings 4-2 (NFC North Leader; 1st Round bye)
3. Panthers 4-2 (NFC South Leader; Host Saints in Wild Card)
4. Rams 4-2 (NFC West Leader; Host Packers in Wild Card)
5. Packers 4-2 (1st Wild Card)
6. Saints 3-2 (2nd Wild Card)
7. Falcons 3-2
8. Redskins 3-2
9. Seahawks 3-2
10. Lions 3-3
11. Cardinals 3-3
12. Cowboys 2-3
13. Buccaneers 2-3
14. Bears 2-4
15. Giants 1-5
16. 49ers 0-6
