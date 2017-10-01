Here's the Seahawks' playoff position after blowing out Colts

Seattle Seahawks running back J.D. McKissic (21, right) celebrates with offensive guard Oday Aboushi (75) after catching a touchdown pass against the Indianapolis Colts during the fourth quarter. Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Joe Nicholson, Joe Nicholson)

It's only October, but it's never too early to look at where the Seahawks sit in the NFL playoff picture.

First, let's see how things went in the NFC West this weekend.

The Seattle Seahawks are who we thought they were. After a sluggish first half that saw them down 15-10 at the break, the offense and defense stepped up bigtime and outscored the Indianpolis Colts 36-3 in the second half. The Seahawks move to 3-1 with the 46-18 win.

The Los Angeles Rams are one of the surprise teams early in the season. They are now 3-1 after going into Dallas and upsetting the Cowboys 35-30.

Maybe the San Francisco 49ers are just good enough to make life difficult for the rest of the NFC West. They fell to the Arizona Cardinals 18-16 after Larry Fitzgerald caught a 19-yard touchdown pass in overtime. The Niners are now 0-3 vs. divisional opponents, losing by a combined seven points.

Here are the updated NFC West standings

Rams 3-1

Seahawks 2-2

Cardinals 2-2

49ers 0-4

The Seahawks now get ready for a big, early season matchup with the Rams in L.A.

Both of last year's Super Bowl participants went down in stunning upsets Sunday. The Carolina Panthers went into Foxboro and beat the New England Patriots 33-30.

The Atlanta Falcons dropped their first game of the season, taken down at home by the Buffalo Bills 23-17. Buffalo is atop the AFC East at 3-1.

Before a lot of you woke up, the New Orleans Saints blanked the Miami Dolphins in London, 20-0.

The Detroit Lions came from behind to beat the Vikings 14-7.

The Philadelphia Eagles kept the Los Angeles Chargers winless with a 26-24 win on the road.

The New York Giants are also 0-4 on the season after a 25-23 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Green Bay Packers easily handled the Chicago Bears Thursday night, 35-14.

The Washington Redskins visit the Kansas City Chiefs Monday night.

Here are the NFC playoff seedings if the season ended today

1. Eagles 3-1 (Leads NFC East)

2. Lions 3-1 (Leads NFC North)

3. Rams 3-1 (Leads NFC West)

4. Panthers 3-1 (Leads NFC South)

5. Falcons 3-1 (No. 1 Wild Card)

6. Packers 3-1 (No. 2 Wild Card)

________________

7. Buccaneers 2-1

8. Redskins 2-1

9. Cowboys 2-2

10. Vikings 2-2

11. Saints 2-2

12. Seahawks 2-2

13. Cardinals 2-2

14. Bears 1-3

15. Giants 0-4

16. 49ers 0-4

In other AFC action, the blowout of the day came in Houston, where the Texans destroyed the Tennessee Titans 57-14. Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota was knocked out in the first half with a hamstring injury.

The Oakland Raiders also saw their quarterback, Derek Carr, get knocked out with an apparent back injury. The Raiders fell to the Broncos 16-10.

The New York Jets are 2-2 after beating Jacksonville 23-20.

The Pittsburgh Steelers easily handled division rival Baltimore 26-9.

After a rough start to the season, the Cincinnati Bengals looked like their old selves, beating the Cleveland Browns (also looking like their old selves) 31-7.

