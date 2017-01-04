One reason not to worry about Seahawks' inconsistent finish to season

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll reacts against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 14-5. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kim Klement, Kim Klement)

The pessimist might say the Seattle Seahawks' inconsistency at the end of the season is something you don't want going into the playoffs. Despite Sunday's win over the 49ers, they finished the regular season 3-3 in their final six games. And it doesn't help that they'll have to play one, possibly two, games on the road to get to the Super Bowl.

But recent history shows that going into the playoffs on a hot streak is not necessarily the most important thing. The saying goes "just get into the tournament." Once you're there, anyone can get on a roll.

Take a look at the last ten Super Bowl champions and how they finished the regular season.

2015 Broncos: 5-4 in last nine, and 2-2 in final four

2014 Patriots: 3-2 in last five, including losing last game of season

2013 Seahawks: 2-2 in last four

*2012 Ravens: 1-4 in last five

*2011 Giants: 3-5 in last eight

*2010 Packers: 3-3 in last six

2009 Saints: Finished 0-3 after starting 13-0

2008 Steelers: 6-1 in last seven

*2007 Giants: 4-4 in last eight

*2006 Colts: 4-4 in last eight

*Denotes team had to play in Wild Card round and win at least one game on the road

Each of these teams had various reasons for slumping late. The 2015 Broncos were struggling at quarterback with Brock Osweiler while Peyton Manning was injured. The Seahawks' two loses in 2013 were against division opponents, which is never a gimme. The Saints had already wrapped up home field advantage, so there may have been a sense of complacency or a desire to keep players healthy.

The reasons for their hot streaks in the playoffs vary as well. The 2015 Broncos had a monster defense similar to the 2013 Seahawks. Quarterback Joe Flacco played out of his mind for the 2012 Ravens. The 2009 Saints and 2010 Packers had Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers, respectively.



The New England Patriots went into the playoffs hotter than any team in history -- 16-0. But they ultimately lost Super Bowl XLII to the New York Giants.

