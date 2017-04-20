Report: Seahawks to open 2017 season at Packers

Jordy Nelson of the Green Bay Packers catches a pass for a touchdown in front of K.J. Wright of the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter of a game at Lambeau Field on December 11, 2016. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) (Photo: Stacy Revere, 2016 Getty Images)

The Seahawks 2017 regular season schedule will be released at 5 p.m. Thursday, but a little news has already leaked out.

ESPN Packers writer Rob Demovsky says a source told him the Packers will host the Seahawks in the season opener for both teams. Demovsky did not say if this would be a Sunday afternoon game or the early Monday night doubleheader game.

It will be a revenge game for the Seahawks, who lost to the Packers 38-10 last season at Lambeau Field.

It will also mark the return of running back Eddie Lacy to face his old team. He signed a one-year deal with the Seahawks.

Come back here later Thursday for the full schedule.

The Seahawks will face the Chargers, Vikings, Chiefs, and Raiders in the preseason.

© 2017 KING-TV