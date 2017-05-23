KING
Hall of Fame QB Warren Moon remembers Cortez Kennedy

Hall of Fame defensive lineman Cortez Kennedy passed away Tuesday at the age of 48. Fellow Hall of Famer Warren Moon remembers 'Tez and his legendary contribution to the game and the players.

KING 5 SPORTS , KING 6:11 PM. PDT May 23, 2017

Hall of Fame defensive tackle Cortez Kennedy passed away Tuesday at the age of 48.

Fellow Hall of Famer and quarterback Warren Moon remembers the Seahawks legend and his impact on the game.

