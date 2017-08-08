Germain Ifedi returns to Seahawks practice, Frank Clark remains out

2016 - Germain Ifedi - OL - Texas A&M (Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports) (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas, Mark J. Rebilas)

Offensive lineman Germani Ifedi is finally back on the practice field. The tackle participated in a limited fashion on Monday after sitting out since Thursday’s fight with defensive end Frank Clark.

Ifedi was in his helmet and pads during the warmups and position drills but did not make an appearance during the team’s mock game. Cable said Ifedi was close to “getting back” during his Sunday press conference but hadn’t provided a timeline.

Clark, who has been benched in part for disciplinary reasons, was present with the team during the scrimmage but did not participate. On a positive note, Clark was without the knee brace he’d been sporting since the incident. The defensive end has now missed four straight practices.

With Ifedi sidelined and rookie Junior Senior (PUP List) and Robert Meyers battling injuries, the Seahawks signed a tackle to add depth to the offensive line. Darrell Brown, an undrafted rookie out of Louisiana Tech, was added to the roster on Sunday.

Luke Joeckel, the free agent addition competing for both spots on the left side of the line, did not participate in the team’s scrimmage but was likely taking a rest day. Joeckel had been eased into camp after recovering all offseason from the knee injury he sustained last year.

Coach Pete Carroll is expected to speak to the media after today’s practice and will hopefully address the mounting injuries on the Seahawks’ offensive line.

