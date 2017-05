At halftime of the Seahawks-Patriots game at CenturyLink Field Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks retired the No. 96 of NFL Hall of Fame defensive tackle Cortez Kennedy. The man who won Defensive Player of the Year on a 2-14 Seahawks team in 1992 joins Hall of Fame wide receiver Steve Largent (No. 80), offensive tackle Walter Jones (No. 71) and the 12th Man (No. 12) as the only numbers to be retired by the Seahawks. (Photo: KING)

Seahawks legend and Pro Football Hall of Fame member Cortez Kennedy passed away Tuesday in Orlando.

Sam Adams was a teammate of Kennedy's back in the 1990's with the Seahawks. Adams says 'Tez made him a better father, husband, and football player.

He loved Kennedy and considered him family. Adams expresses a lot more in this phone interview.

