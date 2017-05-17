Former Seahawks QB Matt Hasselbeck donating brain to science

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Matt Hasselbeck throws a pass against the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Qwest Field. The Seahawks defeated the Saints 41-36. Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports, Kirby Lee)

BOSTON (AP) - Two more retired football stars have pledged their brains to research.



Two-time Super Bowl champion Leonard Marshall and three-time Pro Bowl selection Matt Hasselbeck say they will donate their brains to the Concussion Legacy Foundation for research into chronic traumatic encephalopathy.



The announcements were made on Wednesday as part of the second annual Brain Trust conference, which is hosted by the Veterans Administration.

Hasselbeck played for the Seahawks from 2001 to 2010, leading the team to its first Super Bowl appearance.



Marshall says he already has short-term memory loss and erratic behavior. The former New York Giants defensive lineman is 55. Hasselbeck's father, Don, was a teammate of Marshall's on the Giants and pledged his brain to the foundation in 2010.



More than 1,800 former athletes and military veterans have pledged to donate their brains to the Concussion Legacy Foundation for CTE research. The progressive degenerative brain disease has been linked to repeated head trauma.



