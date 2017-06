Punter Rick Tuten of the Seattle Seahawks kicks the ball during a game against the San Diego Chargers at Jack Murphy Stadium in San Diego, California. The Chargers won the game, 18-12. (Gary Newkirk)

Former Seattle Seahawks punter Rick "Bootin" Tuten has died at age 52, according to the Ocala Star Banner.

Details of Tuten's death were not immediately reported other than he died unexpectedly in Costa Rica.

Tuten played for the Seahawks from 1991-1997. He is survived by his wife and three children.

