Former Seahawk Golden Tate returns to Seattle as a Lion

SEATTLE - When the Seahawks play the Lions on Saturday at Century Link Field they will be welcoming back a familiar face. Golden Tate is now a receiver for the Detroit after leaving the Seahawks a few years back.

Tate was drafted by the ‘Hawks in 2010 with the 60th pick of the second round. He made several big plays in his time in Seattle but opted to leave after winning the Super Bowl against the Denver Broncos. Tate signed a five-year, $31 million contract with the Lions on March 12, 2014.

Tate was asked this week about his return to Century Link Field, and he was classy in his response. He talked about how fans still are in touch with him and he hears from the often, though yesterday in an interview with the Detroit media he said it would mean more to beat his former team.

It won't be Tate's first return to Seattle in a Lions uniform. He came back last season for a Week 3 Monday Night Football tilt -- a game the Seahawks won 13-10. But this will be his first time back with so much on the line.

Tate and the Lions take on the Seahawks Saturday night at Century Link. Kickoff for the Wild Card game is at 5:15 on KING 5.

