Former Seahawk Malcolm Smith to sign with rival 49ers

Seahawks linebacker Malcolm Smith intercepts a pass tipped by cornerback Richard Sherman in the end zone in the 2013 NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers. Credit: William Perlman/THE STAR-LEDGER via USA TODAY Sports (Photo: The Star-Ledger-USA TODAY Sports, The Star-Ledger)

SEATTLE -- Everyone remembers it was Richard Sherman who tipped the pass by San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick which sent the Seahawks to Super Bowl XLVIII.

The guy on the back end of that play was linebacker Malcolm Smith, who intercepted the ball in the end zone. Now, Smith will be playing for the team he victimized that day.

Smith is expected to sign a 5-year deal with the 49ers as free agency begins Thursday, according to multiple reports.

Smith was a backup during his years in Seattle but moved on to the Oakland Raiders where he was a starter the last couple of seasons.

He will stay in the Bay Area, joining new 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan as the franchise tries to recover from the downward spiral it's been in since Smith's interception in the 2013 NFC Championship Game.

