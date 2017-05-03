Five Seahawks make the top 40 in sales

Five Seahawks have made the NFLPA's top 40 list for sales. Russell Wilson is the highest ranked Seahawks player at number 6.

The list is based on total sales of merchandise from March 1, 2016 through February 28, 2017. Over 80 licensees reported sales used in the report.

Richard Sherman came in 24th place. Then there's a gap until the next Seahawk. Tyler Lockett checked in at 43, followed by Kam Chancellor at 47, and Doug Baldwin in 49th place.

Here's a list of the top 10:

1. Ezekial Elliott - Cowboys

2. Dak Prescott - Cowboys

3. Tom Brady - Patriots

4. Dez Bryant - Cowboys

5. Odell Beckham, Jr. - Giants

6. Russell Wilson - Seahawks

7. Carson Wentz - Eagles

8. Aaron Rodgers - Packers

9. Rob Gronkowski - Patriots

10. Cam Newton - Panthers

The Cowboys had 3 in the top 4 spots, 5 in the top 15.

