Fant's injury cast shadow over Seahawks' win over Vikings

Seattle Seahawks left tackle George Fant (74) is taken off the field after suffering a leg injury against the Minnesota Vikings during a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field. Photo: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kirby Lee, Kirby Lee)

Russell Wilson looked just fine throwing for 206 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, and the Seattle Seahawks suffered a significant injury loss to left tackle George Fant in their 20-6 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Friday night.



Wilson picked apart a Vikings secondary that played without starting cornerback Trey Waynes and safety Andrew Sedenjo, completing 13 of 18 passes. He hit Kasen Williams on a 1-yard touchdown pass and found Mike Davis on a 22-yard catch-and-run TD late in the first half.



But the Seahawks may have lost Fant for an extended period to what appeared to be a significant right knee injury, throwing the offensive line into flux with two weeks remaining in the preseason.



Fant was injured midway through the second quarter when he was rolled into by teammate Justin Britt and immediately fell to the turf in pain.



Fant's injury overshadowed what was an otherwise solid performance by the Seahawks. Williams continued to make a bid for a roster spot with an acrobatic 27-yard catch, followed by his 1-yard TD on Seattle's opening drive. He nearly had a second TD but couldn't haul in a deep pass from Wilson near the goal line in the second quarter.

Minnesota's Sam Bradford was 7 of 11 for 95 yards, leading three drives for the Vikings before calling it a night. Taylor Heinicke threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Bucky Hodges in the fourth quarter.

© 2017 Associated Press