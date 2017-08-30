ESPN: Seahawks trying to trade Jermaine Kearse

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jermaine Kearse (15) walks to the locker room during pregame warmups against the Atlanta Falcons at CenturyLink Field. Photo: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Joe Nicholson, Joe Nicholson)

A report from ESPN’s Dianna Russini on Wednesday suggested the Seahawks were looking at potentially trading wide receiver Jermaine Kearse.

Sources say Seattle is trying to trade wideout Jermaine Kearse #Seahawks — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) August 30, 2017

It's one of several moves as the Seahawks look to lock down their wide receiver lineup.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett is expected to be back by the team’s regular-season opener against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 10.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said on Wednesday the third-year wideout, who suffered a broken leg on Dec. 24 in the Seahawks loss to the Arizona Cardinals, should be ready to go by the start of the season and will handle returns if he can play.

“If Lock is ready to go, he will be involved in special teams,” Carroll said. “We will see next week where we are. If he is back, he’s back. We think he is going to be.”

Lockett was activated from the team’s Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list one week after practice started. He’s yet to play in any of Seattle’s three preseason games. Lockett is also one of five players who recently missed practice to undergo Regenokine treatment – a procedure where portions of blood are collected from the patient, spun, reheated and reintroduced into the body.

News of Lockett’s regular-season return certainly impacts the 11 wide receivers vying for his spot. Lockett, as well as veterans Paul Richardson, Kearse and Doug Baldwin are likely locks heading into this weekend’s roster cuts.

Kasen Williams, Amara Darboh, Cyril Grayson, David Moore, Kenny Lawler, Tanner McEvoy, Rodney Smith and Darreus Rogers are still contending for a spot on the team’s final 53-man roster.

Perhaps the biggest arguments can be made for Williams and McEvoy, who have both shined in the Seahawks preseason games.

Williams, who spent his first two seasons playing on the Seahawks practice squad, stunned in the team’s first two preseason games with six interceptions for 147 yards and one touchdown.

McEvoy, who appeared on the Seahawks regular-season roster in 2016, also made a strong case during Seattle’s 26-13 win over Kansas City, finishing with two catches for 43 yards and a touchdown.

Darboh, the Seahawks third-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, did not play during the team’s first preseason game against the Chargers due to a sternum injury. He also left during the Seahawks second preseason game against the Vikings with a concussion. Despite playing 10 snaps in last week’s win over the Chiefs, Darboh has yet to catch a pass this preseason.

While it’s uncommon to think the Seahawks would cut their third-round pick, Darboh, as well as the other receivers still battling for a roster spot, should certainly try to impress as Seattle closes the preseason against Oakland on Thursday.

