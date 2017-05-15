Eddie Lacy reaches first weight goal for Seahawks

Running back Eddie Lacy #27 of the Green Bay Packers rushes the football past defensive end Michael Bennett #72 of the Seattle Seahawks during at Lambeau Field on September 20, 2015 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Photo: Christian Petersen, 2015 Getty Images)

New Seahawks running back Eddie Lacy has met his first weight goal of the offseason, earning him a reported $55,000 bonus from the team.

Lacy weighed in Monday at 253 pounds, his agent tweeted.

ESPN reports Lacy's next weigh-in is June 12, when he has to be at 250 pounds. He has to be at that mark on August 1 as well. Then he has to be at 245 or less when he is weighed once per month between September and December.

Lacy signed a one-year, $5.55 million deal with the Seahawks this offseason. If he meets all his weight goals, he could earn a total of $385,000 in bonuses.

Head coach Pete Caroll told 710 ESPN Seattle Monday Lacy is still not at full speed as he recovers from an ankle injury, but he says Lacy has done everything the team has asked of him.

"His attitude about it has been great. He's worked with the support system that we put in place and [has been] highly successful," Carroll said.

© 2017 KING-TV