Eddie Lacy opens up about weight struggles: 'I hate it that it has to be public'

Running back Eddie Lacy #27 of the Seattle Seahawks rushes against the Kansas City Chiefs at CenturyLink Field on August 25, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images) (Photo: Otto Greule Jr, 2017 Getty Images)

Seattle Seahawks running back Eddie Lacy is speaking out about his public weight struggles.

“China Food” memes and photoshopped pictures of Lacy with a Santa Claus-like stomach have circulated the Internet for years, but it appears the 27-year-old has finally had enough.

Lacy, whose weight struggles became public during his four-year stint in Green Bay, has been focused on getting in tip-top shape since joining the Seahawks this offseason. His one-year contract includes contractual weight incentives worth $55,000 each. But despite hitting each weigh-in goal so far, Lacy can’t seem to get away from his biggest critics.

Here is my story on Eddie Lacy, and what it feels like to be relentlessly mocked on the Internet. https://t.co/srzKrqqBRM — Kevin Van Valkenburg (@KVanValkenburg) September 20, 2017

“I could pull up my Twitter right now and there would be a fat comment in there somewhere,” Lacy told ESPN The Magazine’s Kevin Van Valkenburg. “Like I could tweet, ‘Today is a beautiful day!’ and someone would be like, ‘Oh yeah? You fat.’ I sit there and wonder: ‘What do you get out of that?'”

“You just can’t shake it…and no matter what, you can’t say nothing back to them. You just have to read it, get mad or however it makes you feel, and move on. I could be 225 and they’d still be like ‘You’re a fat piece of s—.'”

Lacy, who has been using P90X and yoga to slim down this season, told ESPN The Magazine that he wishes his monthly weigh-ins were something that would stay private between him and the coaches.

“I hate that it has to be public,” Lacy said. “Because it’s like, if you don’t make it, what happens? Clearly you don’t get the money, but whatever. I don’t really care about that. It’s just more the negative things that are going to come.”

The running back has met all of his weight targets to date. He weighed in at 255 pounds in May, and at 250 pounds during his weigh-ins in June and August. His next weigh-in is set for October 11 and yes, it will be public.

While it’s nearly impossible for Lacy to control the scrutiny he’ll face on social media, the All-Pro running back can control what effort he puts forth on the field.

Lacy was listed as inactive during the Seahawks home opener against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday after Thomas Rawls returned to the Seahakws lineup. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has made it clear he wants Lacy to compete for a spot on the team’s 46-man active roster.

“It was really unfortunate that we had to make that move because I want Eddie playing,” Carroll said on Monday. “But we did it to make sure we would get Thomas up and a couple things that we were concerned about. We will see, each week is a different story for us.”

Lacy and the Seahawks will head to Tennessee this week to take on the Titans on Sunday. Hopefully, the Seahawks running back can put the fat-shamers behind him moving forward.

