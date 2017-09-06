Eddie Lacy 'in great shape' for return to Green Bay after 4th weigh-in

Jul 30, 2017; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Eddie Lacy (27) participates in training camp at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Joe Nicholson, Joe Nicholson)

Seattle Seahawks running back Eddie Lacy had another chance to earn some fat stacks of cash this month before he returns to play his former team, the Green Bay Packers, on Sunday.

The running back stepped on the scale on Wednesday as a part of the seven monthly weigh-in incentives included in his one-year contract. Lacy must be at 245 pounds or less to collect his $55,000 check.

Eddie Lacy has another weigh-in today. Must be at 245 or lower to collect $55,000. Also has weigh ins on Oct. 11,... https://t.co/JghJYStrhr — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) September 6, 2017

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told ESPN ahead of the Sunday’s season opener that the running back has followed through on his contractual obligations so far and is ready to play.

“He’s looking great,” Carroll told ESPN. “He’s made every step of the way. He’s done exactly what he needed to do. He’s in great shape.”

Lacy has hit all of his weight targets thus far. He weighed in at 255 pounds on May 15, and 250 pounds in both of his weigh-ins in June and Aug. He’s also earned a huge sum of money so far— $165,000 of his $385,000 bonus payments.

The Seahawks would like to see Lacy, who battled weight issues in his past few seasons in Green Bay, at under 245 pounds this season. The backup running back will have three more weigh-ins this year: October 11, Nov. 8 and Dec. 6.

During Wednesday’s press conference, Carroll continued to praise Lacy for his progress and said he will start against the Packers on Sunday while Thomas Rawls is on the mend from a “high ankle” injury.

Carroll did not comment when asked if Lacy passed his weigh-in.

“He’s had a great run with us getting up to this point,” Carroll said. “He’s done everything we’ve asked of him. Gosh, for weeks and weeks now he’s made every practice. He’s been able to do every rep that we’ve offered him. He’s conditioned well. He’s prepared to play and really, he’s ready for a full load.”

Lacy played in three of the Seahawks four preseason games last month, finishing with 51 yards on 14 carries.

