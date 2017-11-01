Duane Brown plans to keep QB Russell Wilson 'upright and clean'

New Seahawks Duane Brown practices for the first time.

Veteran left tackle Duane Brown is officially a Seattle Seahawk. There was a lot maneuvering with the deal after it was first reported cornerback Jeremy Lane was the piece being shipped to the Houston Texans.

After Lane failed his physical, the Seahawks gave the Texans a 2018 third-round pick and a 2019 second-round pick in exchange for Brown and a 2018 fifth-round selection.

Brown spoke on Wednesday before suiting up for Seahawks practice for the first time.

“It’s been a bit of a whirlwind; just a lot of excitement for me being able to come out here and play for this fantastic organization, with great players and great staff,” Brown said. “It’s been awesome; just getting acclimated to everything, learning my way around the facilities, and learning the playbook a little bit. It’s been great.”

The 6-foot-4, 318-pound guard out of Virgina Tech made his NFL debut in 2008. Brown is a former All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler. He was asked if the trade to Seattle was a surprise to him.

“Not a total surprise; I knew it was a possibility, I wasn’t quite sure if it would go through or not, so I wasn’t completely blindsided or anything,” Brown explained. “It was good; I’m very happy, I’m very happy to be here, a lot of great relationships that I have on this team with guys, like I said, it’s a great organization with great tradition, and I’m just looking to bring what I can bring to the table to help us win.”

“Besides that, just my leadership ability; this is my tenth year in the league and I’ve been able to garner the respect of a lot of people just by the way that I go about my business, so I’ll bring those aspects to it,” Brown continued. “I’m a great competitor, I want to win, and that’s what it’s all about for me. They already have a winning tradition here, and like I said, I’m just going to try and bring those elements that I have to it.”

Brown’s first game as a Seahawk will be this Sunday against the Redskins at CenturyLink Field.

