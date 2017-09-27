Doug Baldwin won't practice Wednesday but plans to play Sunday night

Sep 24, 2017; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans cornerback Logan Ryan (26) tackles Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin (89) during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin’s status for Sunday night against the Indianapolis Colt is day-to-day heading into Week 4.

Baldwin left the Titans’ game in the fourth quarter with a groin injury and was unable to return.

“We won’t practice him today,” Coach Pete Carroll said during his Wednesday press conference. “We’ll wait really until Friday to see how he does. He’s planning on playing.”

Carroll had said Monday Baldwin was “really sore” and would undergo further testing, but was uncertain of the severity of the strain.

Baldwin has been the team’s leading receiver the last two years, logging back to back 1000+ yards receiving seasons. Despite leaving the game early on Sunday, Baldwin finished the day with 10 receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown.

In three weeks played, the wide receiver has amassed 20 receptions for 212 yards and is projected to have yet another 1000-yard season.

