Doug Baldwin 'absolutely' thinking about joining Michael Bennett during anthem

January 7, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin (89) runs the ball against the Detroit Lions during the first half in the NFC Wild Card playoff football game at CenturyLink Field.

Wide receiver Doug Baldwin is considering joining Seattle Seahawks teammate Michael Bennett in his stand against social injustice and racism. Last Sunday, Bennett remained seated during the national anthem prior to the Seahawks’ preseason opener against the Chargers.

“Absolutely,” Baldwin said Tuesday when asked if he’d thought of accompanying Bennett on the bench. “We are going to have a conversation here shortly and again, we try to do things as a team and as a family. We will see how we can support Mike in this situation.”

Baldwin said he would limit his comments for the time being out of respect for Bennett and his message and the Seahawks organization. But there is one thing Baldwin was not shy about discussing. He has absolutely no concerns over the potential fallout from players standing up for what they believe.

“No. It’s football. It’s football,” Baldwin said. “I appreciate the fans who come out here and they support us but it’s football. We’re not saving lives. We’re not police officers, we’re not doctors, we’re football players first and foremost. If you want to stop watching the game because a guy feels strongly about a very serious topic that’s going on in our society, then that’s your choice. You have the right to freedom of speech. Yeah. If you want to do that – all for it.”

Baldwin said he hasn’t yet spoken to coach Pete Carroll about his intentions during the national anthem, but he plans to. Carroll spoke earlier on Tuesday and said while he supports Bennett in his efforts, he believes everyone should stand when the anthem is played.

Said Baldwin: “We’ll definitely have a conversation, though.”

