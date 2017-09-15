DC Kris Richard thinks CB Shaquill Griffin is a 'tremendous value'

Sep 10, 2017; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers player Davante Adams (17) can't make the catch against Seattle Seahawks player Shaquill Griffin (26) in a NFL game. Mandatory Credit: Dan Powers/The Post-Crescent via USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Seahawks lost their clash with NFC powerhouse Green Bay Packers in week one but that doesn’t mean the results were all negative for the Seahawks.

Defensive coordinator Kris Richard spoke to that point on Thursday when discussing rookie cornerback Shaquill Griffin.

“Yeah, no question,” Richard said. “I think that’s the awesome part about Shaq is that there hasn’t been a moment that’s been too big for him yet. If he’s doing it now and he’s just a puppy, imagine what he’s going to be like when he’s a big dog.”

Griffin recorded a team-high 10 solo tackles and added a pass defended. There was no pass completed towards Griffin for more than 13 yards.

“He’s proven himself to have tremendous value for what I think is just an awesome maturity level, a confidence and a poise,” Richard continued. “Those have been the things that I think we’ve talked about consistently with him is that there isn’t a moment too big because he believes in who he is, and he believes in what we do.”

Looking ahead to Sunday’s home opener against the San Francisco 49ers, Richard will be expecting some familiar offensive attacks from Niners coach Kyle Shanahan, who took the helm after leaving the Atlanta Falcons.

“There have been similarities all the way back from when he was in Washington, to Cleveland, to Atlanta, and he holds his playbook tight to the vest,” Richard said. “He has core principles that you can tell he believes in, they’re successful, he has had success with his plays, and that’s what we are preparing for. We’re preparing for the things that he has had success with before in the past, so the playbook is open.

“It’s only been one game, they’ve had a preseason, but as far as we imagine, there’re many more plays that he has under his sleeve.”

The Seahawks have won all four match-ups against the 49ers with Richard as defensive coordinator and have not allowed San Francisco to score more than 23 points in a game during that stretch.

“The balance is imagining what he believes his team can do well and what is going to work against us,” Richard said. “It’s just trying to find that happy medium between the two.”

Richard will lead the Legion of Boom and the rest of his defense against the 49ers at 1:25 p.m. PT at Centurylink Field on Sunday.

