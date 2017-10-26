Darrell Bevell on RB Thomas Rawls: 'Sometimes you can try too hard'

Oct 22, 2017; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls (34) runs the ball against New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (90) during the first quarter. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls is about as enthusiastic as you can get – just watch his press conferences or reactions on the field come Sundays. But sometimes, enthusiasm can lead to mistakes.

“Yeah, we just need to keep working,” Seahawks offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell said Wednesday. “I think he is doing a great job in terms of coming to practice every day and working. He’s just such an excitable guy. He wants to do so well. He wants to try so hard and sometimes you can try too hard and we just show him that picture and say if you had just a little bit of patience, there are like three guys there to help you set up the blocks and for him to set them up, I guess.”

Rawls got the first snap Sunday against the Giants but struggled at times, with a dropped pass and a fumble that resulted in New York’s only touchdown of the game. The running back logged 11 carries for 36 yards and one reception on the day.

Last year’s starter, Rawls, has had to compete for time on the field this season, and not just because of injuries. The signing of veteran free agent Eddie Lacy has put pressure on Rawls to step up his game. Rawls and Lacy have splitting time on Sundays, each taking turns on the team’s inactive list as healthy scratches.

“So you know, you just keep working with it and keep working him through it and I think sometimes you have to settle some guys down because they get so excited and so amped up, they just want to kill somebody out there and run somebody over like he ended up doing,” Bevell continued. “But we like where he is at and we love his temperament, we love how hard he works and we will just keep trying to settle him into the right space.”

Rawls has just 24 carries for 60 yards and no touchdowns on the season.

