Kaepernick's got a big problem and it's not his political stance, says ESPN's Brock Huard

Colin Kaepernick #7 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on from the sidelines during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on December 18, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Colin Kaepernick "wants to be a Seahawk" and has told the team that he's fine backing up Russell Wilson. That’s according to The Bleacher Report.

USA Today reports that Kaepernick will soon be part of a new exhibit at the National Museum of African American History in Washington, D.C.

On the field, his style, and strengths fit Seattle’s system well. As for questions about how he’d fit off the field?

ESPN’s Brock Huard – the former Husky star and veteran NFL QB – says Kaepernick’s political stance and personality would not be a problem inside this Seahawks’ locker room, but there’s one part of his game that’s a huge problem.

