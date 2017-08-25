Cliff Avril sits with Michael Bennett during anthem

Seahawk Cliff Avril joined Michael Bennett on the bench during the final bars of the national anthem before a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs. (Photo: KING)

Seahawk Cliff Avril joined Michael Bennett on the bench during the national anthem before a preseason game against Kansas City on Friday.

The defensive end sat by Bennett for the final bars of the “Star Spangled Banner” while center Justin Britt stood with his hand on Bennett’s shoulder for the second week in a row.

Bennett first took a seat against the Los Angeles Chargers two weeks ago. He said that the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, including the death of a woman who was struck by a car deliberately driven into a group of counter-protesters, solidified his decision.

