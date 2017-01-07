Check out the seismic readings from Seahawks win over Detroit

Seismologists placed sensors at CenturyLink Field for Saturday's Seahawks playoff game against the Lions. It was inspired by the famous BeastQuake run by Marshawn Lynch in 2011, in which fans reaction caused seismic tremors to be detected.
The Pacific Northwest Seismograph Network tweeted out the readings from various plays during the game.
#fieldgoal! #DETvsSEA #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/yX0xKbUkmo— PNSN (@PNSN1) January 8, 2017
#baldwin 42 yards! #Seahawks #DETvsSEA pic.twitter.com/X5rcnAEeap— PNSN (@PNSN1) January 8, 2017
#touchdown! #Seahawks #DETvsSEA pic.twitter.com/1vZp46mdBn— PNSN (@PNSN1) January 8, 2017
Check out the annotated plays on the #pnsn Hawk-o-Grams https://t.co/NqpAUxXL6p #Seahawks #DETvsSEA pic.twitter.com/8qJ4MKAizq— PNSN (@PNSN1) January 8, 2017
#touchdown! 26 to 6 #Seahawks #DETvsSEA pic.twitter.com/xH3L9EPCn3— PNSN (@PNSN1) January 8, 2017
Copyright 2016 KING
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs