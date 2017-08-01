Chancellor, Seahawks agree to $36M contract extension

Jul 30, 2017; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks strong safety Kam Chancellor (31) signs autographs following training camp at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Less than 24 hours after he took to the podium to discuss his ongoing contract negotiations, strong safety Kam Chancellor has agreed to an extension with the Seattle Seahawks.

The deal is for three three years, $36 million, with $25 in guaranteed money, according to ESPN’s Josina Anderson.

Both Chancellor and coach Pete Carroll reported the recent contract talks been “positive,” but no deal had been reached by the start of training camp.

“I really don’t like to put no negative thoughts in my head,” Chancellor said Monday. “I’m a positive guy, just keep it on the positive end on both sides. Being productive both ends – keeping it positive.”

Chancellor had said he would continue to play football regardless of whether or not the two sides could agree to terms, so a hold out was not a consideration.

The strong safety, 29, now has three more years to look forward to as a member of Seattle’s Legion of Boom, but Chancellor said he plans to play for a very long time.

“As long as the wheels let me, as long as the wheels let me,” Chancellor explained. “Till the wheels fall off. Can’t really put a time frame on how long I want to play. However long my body holds up – however long Lord allows me to.

“It’s never up to me.”

