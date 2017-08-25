Close BLOG: Chiefs vs. Seahawks preseason KING 8:23 PM. PDT August 25, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Updates from NFL writers and reporters covering the Seahawks.If viewing in the app, click here to see blog © 2017 KING-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Local cheer coaches react to Denver video Lummi Tribe declares emergency over salmon East HS coach on leave over forced splits Harvey upgraded to a hurricane 2 patients contract Legionnaires' Disease at UW Medical Center Did eclipse cause fish release? Historic Queen Anne home for sale Extended interview: Musician MikelParis Thousands of Atlantic salmon escape Grand Canyon is in need of repairs More Stories Catastrophic Hurricane Harvey makes landfall in Texas Aug 24, 2017, 8:09 a.m. Seahawks beat Chiefs 26-13 in preseason Aug 25, 2017, 8:43 p.m. Seattle about to surpass longest 70-degree stretch on record Aug 25, 2017, 9:06 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs