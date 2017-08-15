What a relief: More toilets, better WiFi added at CenturyLink Field

Oct 16, 2016; Seattle, WA, USA; General view of CenturyLink Field and downtown Seattle skyline during a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Seattle Seahawks. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kirby Lee, Kirby Lee)

The Seattle Seahawks announced significant enhancements to the fan experience on Monday and just in time for their return to CenturyLink Field this Friday for their preseason home opener.

In March, First & Goal Hospitality was created to manage and operate the general concessions and premium dining at Seahawks games and other stadium events. New food and drink stands were added, including Stadium Street Market, Night Market and Tapped & Corked.

Excited to be back with the 12s at @CenturyLink_Fld on Friday! Check out our new 2017 gameday enhancements. https://t.co/sUfcwzF1BR — Peter McLoughlin (@CEO_McLoughlin) August 14, 2017

But the Seahawks didn’t stop at just adding new food and drink options to the menu, after reviewing fan feedback, they also increased the number of toilet “fixtures” throughout the stadium.

Yes, toilets.

According to the press release, the toilet fixtures in the men’s restrooms were increased by 32 percent in the upper level, including a whopping 59 percent at the south end of the upper deck. In total, 79 new toilet fixtures have been added throughout the upper men’s and women’s restrooms.

The Seahawks also announced enhancements to the following audio and video elements:

- Upgraded to high definition (HD) 1080p on the primary video boards

- Added live video display capabilities to the digital hustle boards

- Launched a new wireless camera system to bring unique live footage angles and perspectives to the game presentation.

- Increased the number of camera feeds from eight to 16 to showcase different camera angles on the primary video boards

- Installed four new speakers in the corners of the upper deck to supplement the current audio system

- Enhanced in-stadium Wi-Fi

So, are you ready for game day? The Seahawks take on the Minnesota Vikings this Friday night at 7 p.m. PT. Grab a bite and a beer, enjoy the new sound system and be sure to check out the shiny new toilets.

© 2017 KING-TV