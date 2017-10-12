A look at how the Seahawks are enjoying their bye week

Oct 8, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham (88) scores on a 4-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter against the Rams. The Seahawks defeated the Rams 16-10. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Sorry 12s. The Seattle Seahawks are on bye this week, which means there won’t be any Seahawks football this weekend.

Many players have shared photos on social media from their time off this week. Here’s a look at what a few of your favorite Seahawks are up to:

In case you didn’t know, tight end Jimmy Graham is a certified pilot who enjoys flying planes upside down for fun. No big deal, right? Graham shared a video on Instagram detailing his passion for flying while vacationing in Miami.

Safety Tedric Thompson traveled back to his old stomping grounds and visited his former football team, the Colorado Buffaloes.

Forever Buff Tedric Thompson stops by CU's practice during the Seahawks bye week pic.twitter.com/DkGROsUNgJ — Sam (@SamanthaNWeaver) October 11, 2017

Quarterback Russell Wilson went undercover during his week off posing as a campus security officer at The University of Washington. “Officer Wilson” handed out grooming products in a new ad for Braun.

Went undercover as campus security at @UW. Watch how I surprise students to power up their grooming style courtesy of @BraunUS #ad pic.twitter.com/Cl3Lzzu591 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) October 10, 2017

DeShawn Shead raised the 12 flag outside of MIX Poke Bar in Bellevue last weekend. The Seahawks cornerback signed autographs for the fans at the restaurant’s one-year celebration and helped raise funds for his foundation, Shead The Light.

Center Justin Britt is enjoying his R&R with some quality family time. Britt shared photos on Instagram of his rainy day visit to the pumpkin patch with his adorable son, Miller, and daughter, Navy.

Bye week pumpkin patch trip! #Family A post shared by Justin Britt (@justinbritt68) on Oct 10, 2017 at 1:18pm PDT

