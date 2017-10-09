KING
5 takeaways from Seahawks' 16-10 victory over Rams

Liz Mathews, USA TODAY Sports , KING 7:13 AM. PDT October 09, 2017

The Seattle Seahawks advanced to 3-2 on the season with their 16-10 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Here are five key takeaways from the win on Sunday:

Free safety Earl Thomas forced a Todd Gurley fumble at the goal line in the first quarter that resulted in a momentum-changing touchback. Thomas also picked off Jared Goff for a clutch fourth-quarter takeaway.

LISTEN: Warren Moon and Paul Silvi review Seahawks-Rams in The 5th Quarter Podcast

Jimmy Graham finished just behind Doug Baldwin as the team’s leading receiver with six receptions for 37 yards and the touchdown on eight targets.

With Chris Carson on injured reserve, the Seahawks opted for a committee-style run game Sunday, with Rawls leading the pack with eight carries for 20 yards.

Sheldon Richardson also accounted for two turnovers in the game — his career-first interception and a 20-yard return on a fumble recovery caused by Frank Clark.

Stopping the run was a huge priority for the Seahawks, who managed to hold running back Todd Gurley to under 50 yards rushing.

The Seattle Seahawks head into their bye week and will return Week 7 to face the Giants on Oct. 22 at Metlife Stadium.

