49ers open as massive underdogs vs. Seahawks

Tyler Lockett returns a kick during the third quarter of the game at CenturyLink Field on September 25, 2016 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images) (Photo: Steve Dykes, 2016 Getty Images)

The 49ers haven’t won at CenturyLink Field since December 2011 when Michael Crabtree saved Christmas with a 41-yard catch to set up a go-ahead David Akers field goal with three minutes remaining.

Jim Harbaugh’s team escaped with a 19-17 win on Christmas eve over the Seahawks. The 49ers went on to make a surprise trip to the NFC title game to cap Harbaugh’s first year. Seattle finished 7-9 and decided to take a chance in the third round of the following NFL draft on a quarterback named Russell Wilson.

A lot has happened since then, of course, and the 49ers find themselves as 14-point underdogs six years later heading into their Week 2 trip to Seattle, per Bovada.

San Francisco is three coaches removed from Harbaugh, while the Seahawks have their group mostly intact and have been the NFC’s most consistent contender since their last home loss to the red and gold.

Can the 49ers finally break the streak? It will be an awfully daunting task given their struggles to win the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball in the opener against Carolina. The Panthers wiped out the 49ers, 23-3, getting four sacks on Brian Hoyer and forcing two turnovers that led to touchdowns.

San Francisco may have an advantage in this trip to Seattle, however, The Seahawks offensive line struggled badly in Green Bay and might be outmanned against the 49ers’ defensive front featuring three recent first-round draft picks Arik Armstead, DeForest Buckner and Solomon Thomas.

However, that trio was unable to muster much pressure against Cam Newton and the Panthers. Only Buckner’s play stood out while Newton didn’t take a sack. The 49ers will need more from Armstead, Thomas and the rest of the defensive front that pressured Newton on just seven of his 27 drop backs, per Pro Football Focus.

The Seahawks are coming off an ugly 17-9 defeat to the Packers are will be looking for their first touchdown of 2017, as will San Francisco. Seattle is widely expected to contend for another Super Bowl and their home opener against the rebuilding 49ers seems like the right time to get on track.

