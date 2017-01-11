12th man flag flying high for hospitalized Hawks fan

Construction workers flew a 12th man flag 740 feet over the city skyline to cheer up a young Seahawks fan in the hospital. (Photo: KING)

SEATTLE - A young Seahawks fan watched last weekend's playoff game from his hospital room bed.

14-year-old Matthew Cunning has been laid up since he was shot in a hunting accident December 29. But some people went to great lengths to boost his spirits.

When you're a patient at Harborview Medical Center, far away from home, sometimes you feel like the only connection to the outside world is what you see outside your hospital room window.

"When you're from a small town, this window is pretty interesting," said Tricia Cunning of Cashmere.

Just before New Years, her 14-year-old son Matthew was accidentally shot in his right leg while he was duck hunting.

Since then he's been through three surgeries here at Harborview, endured a lot of pain, and is expected to be at the hospital for another three weeks.

"Kind of up and down," Matthew said. "It hurts some days, then I feel really good some days."

Matthew Cunning, 14, was injured in a duck hunting accident in December. (Photo: KING)

Matthew is not sure when he'll be able to play baseball or football again.

So how do you lift the spirits of the young Seahawks fan? A friend in eastern Washington had an idea.

Alison Viebrock Steveson of Almira, Wash., a friend of Tricia's, called one day and asked a question.

"She said 'I know it's a weird request. Can you send me pictures of the cranes?'" referring to the construction cranes outside Matthew's window.

Steveson knew some construction workers in downtown Seattle. One in particular, Shawn Cook, operates one of the tallest cranes outside of Matthew's window.

"They're stuck in bed all day, stuck with what ever ails them," said Cook. "If we can brighten their day, that's what were here for right?"

So on Blue Friday a 12th man flag was flying sky high in Matthew's honor. It was more than 740 feet up, making it the highest Hawks flag in the city. And it will be up again Friday before the Atlanta game as well.

Matthew didn't believe it when he saw it out the window and heard it was for him.

"He was in shock when I told him and showed him on Facebook," said Tricia. "So I literally had to show him. It really brought tears to both of our eyes."

"It made us feel close, that everybody's with us," said Tricia.

