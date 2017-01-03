12s use 12 words to describe loyalty to Seahawks

We are 12 Seahawks fan sign at CenturyLink Field. (Photo: KING)

SEATTLE - The number 12 is synonymous with rowdy fans and home field advantage.

The Seahawks can always count on the 12s to give them a leg up at home and Saturday’s wild card matchup against the Detroit Lions will be no different.

KING 5’s Ryan Takeo asked fans to summarize why they like the Seahawks in exactly 12 words.

“Our team. The joy of Seattle. Northwest sports in a nutshell. Fantastic,” said Don Collins of Seattle.

“Why did I finally become a Seattle Seahawks fan? I like winning,” said Sam Day bluntly.

