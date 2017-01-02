12s proud, nervous heading into playoffs

File: Seahawks fan. (Photo: KING 5 News)

OLYMPIA, Wash. – After five straight years of 10 or more wins, Seattle Seahawks fans could be cocky heading into the postseason, but not all fans are that confident.

Jacob Horlacher was six when the streak started.



“They have struggled,” said the now 11-year-old Horlacher. “I do have doubts.”



Another NFC West title brings some confidence for Bryan White, who spent Monday wearing Seahawks gear.



“Detroit’s going to be no problem. It’s winning on the road that’s hard,” said White.



Seahawks sales aren’t what they have been the past few seasons at Westfield Capital Mall’s Seattle Team Shop. But former Seahawk season ticket holder Tracy Bartroff spent her holiday shopping for new Seahawks gear ahead of Saturday’s playoff game against Detroit.



“I’m always confident,” said Bartroff. “I believe on any Sunday or Saturday you can win a ballgame.”

