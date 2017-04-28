Seahawks draft LSU OL Pocic with second 2nd-rounder

Sep 3, 2016; Green Bay, WI, USA; LSU Tigers center Ethan Pocic (77) during the Lambeau Field College Classic against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lambeau Field. Wisconsin won 16-14. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeff Hanisch, Jeff Hanisch)

The Seahawks addressed the offensive line with their second 2nd-round pick of the NFL Draft. Seattle selected LSU center Ethan Pocic.

Pocic is versatile enough to play center or guard, and possibly tackle. He's a three-year starter from LSU.

The 6'6" 310-pound center earned multiple second and third team All-American honors in his senior season.

Pocic is an intellligent and athletic offensive lineman, but he's a little under-powered and can get overwhelmed.

