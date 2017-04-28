Seahawks draft LSU OL Pocic with second 2nd-rounder

The Seahawks addressed the offensive line with their second 2nd-round pick of the NFL Draft. Seattle selected LSU center Ethan Pocic.
Pocic is versatile enough to play center or guard, and possibly tackle. He's a three-year starter from LSU.
The 6'6" 310-pound center earned multiple second and third team All-American honors in his senior season.
Pocic is an intellligent and athletic offensive lineman, but he's a little under-powered and can get overwhelmed.
