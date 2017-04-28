KING
Seahawks draft LSU OL Pocic with second 2nd-rounder

Joel Knip , KING 6:48 PM. PDT April 28, 2017

The Seahawks addressed the offensive line with their second 2nd-round pick of the NFL Draft.   Seattle selected LSU center Ethan Pocic.

Pocic is versatile enough to play center or guard, and possibly tackle.  He's a three-year starter from LSU.  

The 6'6" 310-pound center earned multiple second and third team All-American honors in his senior season.

Pocic is an intellligent and athletic offensive lineman, but he's a little under-powered and can get overwhelmed.

