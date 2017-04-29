Seahawks at the NFL Draft: Day 3

Mike Tyson is put up on the Seahawks draft board at the VMAC, during Day 3 of the NFL Draft.

The Seahawks made five picks at the final day of the NFL Draft.

Seattle's first pick came in the 4th round. They selected Tedric Thompson, a safety from Colorado.

The six-foot safety received the highest coverage grade, by a safety, from Pro Football Focus. Last season, he had seven interceptions and seven pass defensed. Thompson got a little emotional after the pick.

What #SeahawksDraft day moments are all about; @nuevexted reacts to the moment he became a Seattle Seahawk. pic.twitter.com/RYzkGCSG7S — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) April 29, 2017

With no 5th round pick, the NFL penalized them for an OTA infraction, Seattle had to wait until the 6th round to make another pick.

The Hawks selected Cincinnati safety Mike Tyson, 187th overall.

Tyson had five interceptions last season. The Seahawks have already said he will probably start out as a cornerback. According to PFF, Tyson disrupted just over 22 percent of passes thrown into his area. The 6'1" 204-pound corner will likely help out on special teams.

New #Seahawks DB Mike Tyson wasn't named after the boxer. He's a third-generation Mike Tyson and has 3-year-old son named Mike. — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) April 29, 2017

Seattle then picked Justin Senior later in the sixth. He's an offensive tackle that will begin playing at left tackle with the Seahawks. He's a three-year starter from Mississippi State.

Senior is from Canada and he's a big fan of the Seahawks. But general manager John Schneider says he's got to prove he wants to play.

In the seventh round, Seattle took East Central's David Moore, a Division II college in Oklahoma.

The 6'1" 219-pound receiver showed some eye-popping numbers at his pro-day with a 4.43 40-yard dash. Moore says he has run a 4.34 in the 40, before his pro-day. He also jumped 36.5 inches in the vertical leap.

Moore caught 33 career touchdowns.

Seattle's second 7th-round pick was Oklahoma State running back Chris Carson. Coach Pete Carroll says he saw him late last year and was happy on how hard he ran the ball. Carroll compared him to Thomas Rawls.

Last season, he gained 3.9 yards after contact and scored 9 times.

PFF writes that Carson had the best missed-rate of all the running backs in the draft.

Now the only thing left is for the Seahawks to announce their undrafted free agent rookie signings. They will do that on Monday.

